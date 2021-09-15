Crime Mass. police arrest man with gun after Lexington road rage incident The man did not have a license to carry a firearm or operate a vehicle. The gun found in Javier Lopez's vehicle on Tuesday. Massachusetts State Poloce

A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a gun out his window while driving on the highway in Lexington, according to state police.

Lowell resident Javier Lopez was arrested on several charges, including unlicensed operation of a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Around 3 p.m., the victim of a road rage incident called 911 to report the driver of a red Ford Focus had pointed a pistol outside his vehicle while driving on Route 95 northbound, according to State Police. Not long after, troopers located the car driving northbound in Billerica and stopped it without incident.

Officers removed Lopez from the vehicle, and discovered a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. Police reported that Lopez did not have a license to carry firearms or a valid driver’s license.

He is being held on $5,000 bail in Concord before his arraignment in Lowell District Court.

Arraignment information was not available Wednesday.