Crime Worcester man accused of stabbing veteran in eye outside bar

A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly stabbed another in the eye early Sunday morning on Winter Street in Worcester.

Jason Rennie, 33, of Main Street, Worcester, is being charged with two counts of possession of a per se dangerous weapon, and one count each of armed assault to murder, mayhem, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to Worcester police.

He is being held without bail, 7News reported.

The victim, meanwhile, is 26-year-old Marine veteran Tyler Ferrara, according to the news station. His family told 7News he was trying to break up an altercation involving a woman who was being assaulted.

Police were called to the scene at 73 Winter St. around 2 a.m.

“Officers arrived at the parking lot and observed a large crowd and a chaotic scene,” police said.

They found the victim; the suspect had allegedly fled the scene. Police caught up with him near the Kenmore Diner on Grafton Street and arrested him.

Ferrara, who has a 2-year-old son, had just started a new job after being out of the service for just over a month, according to 7News. He was taken to Mass Eye and Ear for treatment.

“He’s got the world’s biggest heart, and that is what it was,” Matt Ferrara, his brother, told the news station. “Since he went into the military, since he was a kid, he was always trying to help somebody.”