Arrest made after 7-year-old grazed by bullet in Dorchester

Police arrested a man after a 7-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet while walking on the sidewalk in a crowded area of Dorchester’s Codman Square.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near 320 Talbot Ave., WCVB reported. The bullet grazed the child’s head, but the injury was non-life-threatening and the victim was not transported to a hospital.

“This is obviously a very tragic incident,” Mayor Kim Janey said at the scene. “Fortunately the 7-year-old only has a graze. The trauma team is here on site. It’s an active investigation, and certainly we hope anyone w/ information will communicate that to the Boston Police.”

A police spokesperson at the scene told WCVB reporters a man was arrested, but the department is not releasing his name or age at this time. The spokesperson said the man was on foot when he discharged a gun.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters the shooting is considered random, and police are not concerned the community is in “harm’s way.” She noted there have been 218 firearm arrests in Boston as of Sept. 13, not including the number of crime guns recovered or shootings where no firearm has been recovered.

“This happened in the middle of the day, on a school day, and a 7-year-old child is now traumatized and a victim of gun violence,” Rollins said. “Thank God it is a graze, centimeters from there we could have had a very different crime scene.

“We are focused myopically on the 7-year-old girl and any other children that were involved or present.”

The police spokesperson emphasized that it’s a preliminary investigation, and asked anyone with further information to call 1-800-494-TIPS.