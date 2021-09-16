Crime Suspicious fire destroys 2 police cruisers in Dracut "We are extremely thankful that no one was injured as a result of this incident." Dracut Police released video surveillance footage of a suspicious cruiser fire that took place late Wednesday night, Sept. 15. Dracut Police Department

Dracut Police are investigating after two cruisers parked behind the station were destroyed after being set on fire. One person of interest was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett told 7 News. Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls when a shift supervisor got a call about a fire in the back parking lot.

NEW: Dracut Police release surveillance video of the fire in their parking lot Wednesday night that destroyed two police cruisers. A person of interest was located in the vestibule of the police department and was taken to a hospital for evaluation #WCVB

pic.twitter.com/KPxYXhT9ii — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) September 16, 2021

One cruiser was fully engulfed in flames, and the other parked next to it sustained serious damage. The fire department quickly put out the fire, 7 News reported, but both vehicles were deemed to be totaled. Bartlett told WBZ there would be no disruption to patrols because neither vehicle was a “front line cruiser.”

Advertisement:

“We are extremely thankful that no one was injured as a result of this incident, and I want to [assure] the public that the damaged cruisers will not [affect] our emergency response to this town,” Bartlett told WCVB.

Officers found a woman in the department vestibule whom they believe is connected with the incident. She was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. Her name has not been released.

“We are extremely sensitive to the mental health component that appears to be part of this situation,” Bartlett said.

No charges have been filed.​​

Officers were responding to multiple emergency calls simultaneously around 9 p.m. when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett. @7News https://t.co/T9TIU7BNXg — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 16, 2021

2 Dracut Police Cruisers Destroyed In Suspicious Fire At Station (via @NickGNews ) https://t.co/4rm69OlDQw pic.twitter.com/MpgwaviVoE — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) September 16, 2021