Crime Man clings to hood of vehicle as suspect allegedly steals it "He hung on like an animal while the guy was trying to throw him off."

A man is recovering after he reportedly jumped onto his car as another man allegedly tried to steal it.

Police were called to the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Kenmore Street around 6:06 p.m. Monday for a report of someone hit while his own vehicle was allegedly being stolen, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw the victim getting into an ambulance; he reportedly had injuries on his head, stomach, arms, and legs. He was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for treatment, the report said.

In talking with police, the victim said he was headed to McDonald’s when another man got into his vehicle. In attempting to confront the suspect and try to get him out, the victim ended up clinging to the vehicle with the suspect driving away, according to police.

“[The victim] stated that the suspect was swerving back and forth trying to make him fall from the vehicle,” the report said.

Two witnesses told police they saw the man on the hood of the car as it went speeding down Commonwealth Avenue.

“He hung on like an animal while the guy was trying to throw him off,” a witness, who wished to remain anonymous told Boston 25 News. “Luckily, he fell off to the side and everyone was waiting to see if he was going to get up. And luckily, he got up real quick, put a shoe back on, and everybody [said], ‘Call 911.’”