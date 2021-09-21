Crime Former Concord, N.H., teacher to plead guilty to human trafficking Joshua Harwood, 38, of Manchester, had taught business at Concord High School.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former high school teacher who was accused of soliciting sexual activity from a minor in exchange for money and manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse images is planning to enter a guilty plea to a human trafficking charge, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

Joshua Harwood, 38, of Manchester, had taught business at Concord High School. He was arrested and has been in jail since February. He pleaded not guilty at the time.

A judge had denied his requests for a bail review and furlough. He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea in Merrimack County Superior Court on Wednesday. Lawyers are recommending a sentence of 3 1/2 years to seven years in jail, with credit for time served and part of the time suspended.

Harwood was hired by the district in July 2020.

Police were notified about allegations of inappropriate online activity and past physical activity in December. Murphy had said that a former Concord High School student reported the behavior to a school administrator. Harwood was placed on administrative leave and banned from school property in December, pending the result of an investigation.