Crime A Taunton hospital employee was on a break when she was stabbed in an unprovoked attack, police say The search is on for the suspect. Taunton police are searching for this person as a suspect in a stabbing at Morton Hospital on Tuesday. Taunton Police Department

An employee at Morton Hospital in Taunton was stabbed outside the hospital on Tuesday in an unprovoked attack, police say, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

Taunton police responded to the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. at the hospital, located on Washington Street, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

A woman who works at the hospital was on break and outside the building on the side facing North Pleasant Street “on the side of the Thayer building and close to O’Keefe-Wade Funeral Home” when a woman walked up behind her and stabbed her multiple times, police said.

“This was an unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare providers,” authorities said.

Detectives released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday and asked for the public’s help in providing any information that could help identify the person.

“Anyone with any information or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area, at that time please call Detective Kramer 508-821-1471 extension 3123,” police said.

