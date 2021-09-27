Crime Cambridge police seeking suspect in recent stabbing The suspect reportedly left the area in a blue PT Cruiser. In this video screenshot, the suspect is seen walking up to the victim. Screenshot / Cambridge Police

Cambridge police have released video of the moments before a stabbing on Saturday night, in the hopes of tracking down the perpetrator.

The stabbing followed an apparent road rage incident. In the video, a car is seen pulling around another at a red light to turn right, and a clip shows a driver stepping out of his vehicle when someone walks up to his car.

Update: New video shows the suspect in Saturday night's stabbing walk up to and confront the victim; and later drive away in a blue PT Cruiser. Have any information on the suspect or vehicle's whereabouts? Please call CPD at 617-349-3300. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/b6wQh8SfQF — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) September 28, 2021

According to police, a 34-year-old male was stabbed in the stomach around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday outside the Best Buy on CambridgeSide Place. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but was conscious and alert prior to being transported. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect, accompanied by another male, reportedly left the area in a blue PT Cruiser.

Cambridge police are asking for help locating the suspect. Anyone with information should call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or submit an anonymous tip by messaging 847411 and beginning the text with TIP650.