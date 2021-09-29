Crime Person stabbed near Mass. Ave. and Albany Street, Boston police say





A person was stabbed Tuesday night near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, suffering what were initially considered life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

The age and gender of the person, who was stabbed around 11:33 p.m., was not available Wednesday, police said.

The person’s injuries were serious enough to bring homicide detectives to the scene, but a police spokesman said he did not have current information about the victim’s medical condition.

