Crime 10-year-old boy reports attempted abduction in East Boston The boy was walking to school Wednesday morning when he said a man approached him.

Police are working to identify a suspect in the alleged attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old in East Boston.

A boy told police he was walking to school in the area of Sumner Street around 7 a.m. on Wednesday when he was approached by a man driving a gray minivan, Boston 25 reported. The boy said the man said something to him before stopping and getting out of his car, when he allegedly tried to grab the child by his shoulders. The boy was able to break free and run off.

Police told Boston 25 the suspect was described as a short, heavy-set white male with gray hair and a shadowed beard, wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).