Police recover vehicle wanted in Dorchester hit-and-run that injured child

Police have recovered a vehicle wanted after its driver allegedly hit a child in Dorchester on Wednesday morning and fled the scene, authorities said.

Detectives identified and confiscated the vehicle, a white GMC SUV with damage to its hood and front of the passenger side, later that day, Boston police said in a statement.

Authorities, however, have not identified the driver and did not say if charges had been issued or if an arrest had been made. Officials said only that detectives were “continuing their investigation at this time.”

Around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a child struck by a vehicle at Columbia Road and Intervale Street. The driver of the SUV did not stop after the crash, said police, who released photos of the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance video footage.

According to The Boston Globe, the child is believed to be a boy between the ages of 8 and 10 and to have suffered from injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.