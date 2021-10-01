Crime DA: Connecticut man arraigned in Friday morning hit-and-run crash that injured child A second person will be arraigned next week in connection to a separate hit-and-run crash that injured a different child on Wednesday.

BOSTON — A Connecticut man has been arraigned in connection with a Friday morning hit-and-run crash that left a child injured, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office

Tyrese Trey Hamilton, 30, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arraigned Friday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury, in connection with a crash that injured a child outside the Boston Police Academy earlier Friday morning, according to the statement.

Assistant District Attorney Emerson Pena requested bail of $5,000. Instead, a judge imposed $1,500 bail and ordered Hamilton not to drive without a license, the district attorney’s office said.

An individual charged in connection with a separate hit-and-run crash that left a different child injured on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the area of Columbia Road and Intervale Street, is expected to be arraigned at a later date in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement.

The facts of that case and additional details will be released at the time of that arraignment, the district attorney’s office said.

“First and foremost, I’m grateful that the children who were struck are recovering from their injuries. Either of these crashes could have been deadly, and it’s incredibly fortunate that neither of the child victims were more seriously injured than they were. My office is available to these brave children and their families to ensure they have access to all of the resources and services they need,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “I would also like to thank the Boston police detectives leading these investigations, members of Boston EMS and Boston Fire Department who responded to each incident, and the staff at the Boston Police Academy who swiftly came to the aid of the child victim in this morning’s hit-and-run, and played an integral role in identifying Mr. Hamilton. My office is working closely with members of law enforcement to hold accountable each of individuals responsible for harming these children and to improve the safety of everyone in our neighborhoods.”