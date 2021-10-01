Crime Transit police searching for man who allegedly committed three indecent assaults on trains Authorities are asking for anyone who may know the man to contact them. Police are searching for this man in connection with several incidents of indecent assault on MBTA trains. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed three separate acts of indecent assault on the Orange and Green lines.

One attack allegedly happened around 5:30 p.m. June 10 on an Orange Line train at Downtown Crossing. A separate incident allegedly took place on the Green Line’s C branch, according to Universal Hub.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or by using the department’s SeeSay app by texting information to 873873.