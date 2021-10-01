Transit police searching for man who allegedly committed three indecent assaults on trains

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
MBTA transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say committed three separate acts of indecent assault on the Orange and Green lines.
One attack allegedly happened around 5:30 p.m. June 10 on an Orange Line train at Downtown Crossing. A separate incident allegedly took place on the Green Line’s C branch, according to Universal Hub.
Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or by using the department’s SeeSay app by texting information to 873873.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.