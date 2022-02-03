Crime Hopkinton police ask for help identifying driver possibly linked to hit-and-run The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Hopkinton police are asking for help identifying the driver of this vehicle. Hopkinton Police Department

Hopkinton Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle possibly linked to a hit-and-run that occurred Jan. 22, according to the police department.

Police released an image of the vehicle Thursday.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident, suffering a broken leg and multiple broken ribs, according to WBZ.

Video footage shows the man walking along the sidewalk, but investigators were unable to find footage of the impact on East Main Street, police said.

Luckily, the victim was discovered by a nurse on their way home and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle pictured is one of four vehicles that can be tied to the area at the time, however, police believe it was the last vehicle to pass through the intersection before the man was hit, WBZ reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Benjamin Stickney at [email protected] Specifically, people who live on East Main Street, Main Street, or West Main Street in Hopkinton are being asked to provide any home surveillance footage they have from Jan. 22 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.