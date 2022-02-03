Crime Repeat drunk driver arrested after allegedly swerving around a school bus and fleeing police in Pembroke This is Paul Walsh's fourth drunk driving offense. Paul Walsh, 50, of Pembroke, was arrested by Pembroke police on Tuesday for drunk driving and speeding past a school bus. Pembroke Police Department

A Pembroke man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly swerved around a school bus in front of police and then crashed his car while drunk.

Paul Walsh, 50, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol — fourth offense, driving with an open container of alcohol, driving with an open container of marijuana, failure to stop for a school bus, failure to stop for police, and leaving the scene of a crash, among other charges.

Pembroke police said that on Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., an officer was stopped behind a school bus on Center Street when he saw a speeding sedan drive up from behind, swerve into the opposite lane, and pass the line of cars and the school bus. At the time, the school bus had its stop sign displayed.

The officer caught up to the sedan, police said, but refused to stop, so the officer began pursuing the sedan. After traveling down a few more roads, the driver of the sedan lost control of the car and crashed it into a fire hydrant on Monroe Street.

The driver, who was later identified as Walsh through his car’s registration, tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by the several feet of snow on the ground.