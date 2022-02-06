Boston police track down breaking and entering suspect through his footprints in the snow

Newsletter Signup
Boston police caught a breaking and entering suspect in Roxbury early Saturday morning using just the footprints he left in the snow.
Police said in a news release that they were called to Expressions Shoes at 2235 Washington St. around 2 a.m. after the store’s security alarm was triggered.
When police arrived, they saw a man nearby. Looking around the shop, they found the door to the store was broken and product racks inside the store had been emptied.
Noting the newly fallen snow, police said they saw a trail of footprints leading away from the store. They followed the tracks and reportedly found the suspect, 40-year-old Anthony Quinones, of Malden, close by.
Further investigation led police to believe that Quinones was the person who had broken into the shop, and he was arrested onsite without a struggle.
Quinones is to be charged with breaking and entering and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
