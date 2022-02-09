Crime Cambridge bank robbed, dye pack explodes on stolen money as suspect flees The money stolen will largely be useless because of the dye. A Cambridge bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of the Cambridge Police Department

A Cambridge bank in Brattle Square was robbed Wednesday, and the search for the suspect is ongoing, Cambridge police reported over Twitter.

Police responded to the bank, which police will not name to prevent further robberies, at 1:06 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police said the suspect passed a note to bank employees saying he was robbing the bank, but no weapons were seen on the man.

Jeremy Warnick, the spokesperson for Cambridge police, said bank employees put a dye pack in with the money which exploded a few blocks away from the bank on University Avenue.

Warnick said police recovered the dye pack and some of the money from the explosion.

The dye largely makes the money useless because other banks and stores will know that the money was stolen.

Cambridge police searched the area but have not found the suspect as of Wednesday evening. Warnick said they have surveillance video and are talking to potential witnesses in the area.

Cambridge police are also working with State Police and the FBI’s Regional Bank Robbery Task Force on the case.

Police declined to say how much money was stolen.

Warnick said robberies are rare in Cambridge. He said this is the first robbery since the city had a string of robberies in November and December 2020. He said they apprehended the suspect in that case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call 617-349-3300 or text anonymous tips to 847411.