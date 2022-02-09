Crime Man charged for allegedly burning down Everett warehouse One firefighter suffered non-serious injuries in battling the blaze. This is a screenshot taken from an Everett Fire Department video of the blaze at 69 Norman St. Everett Fire Department

An 18-year-old man was charged Tuesday with setting fire to a vacant Everett warehouse that burned to the ground last month — a blaze that injured one responding firefighter.

Michael Mambrino was arrested by Everett police and charged with one count each of burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter following a joint investigation into the suspicious Jan. 23 fire at 69 Norman St. by police, the Everett Fire Department, and the state Fire Marshal’s office, officials from the latter agency said in a statement.

The “fire completely destroyed a warehouse and caused major damage to a nearby garage; one firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the course of the multi-agency response,” the statement said.

Advertisement:

Investigators reviewed remnants of the aftermath of the fire, witness statements, video footage, and other physical evidence before arresting Mambrino, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the two-alarm blaze around 11 p.m. that night and found the two vacant buildings “burning out of control,” fire department officials said.

“It had a lot of void spaces,” Everett Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale told WBZ at the time. “It was very difficult to get the water on certain parts of the building.”

Last week, investigators offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding the incident.