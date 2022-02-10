Crime Contractor in Danvers finds hidden room with 100s of images of child porn, owner charged with possession A Danvers man was arraigned on one count of child pornography Thursday.

A Danvers man was arraigned Thursday for possessing child pornography after hundreds of images were discovered by a contractor while renovating the man’s apartment, according to officials.

Mark Ternullo, 68, was arraigned on one count of possession of child pornography in Salem District Court, the Essex County DA’s office reported.

Ternullo’s explicit images were discovered Wednesday, though he lived in that apartment for 23 years. The owner of his building contacted police and told them that a contractor she had hired to renovate Ternullo’s bathroom had found the images of child sexual exploitation during renovations.

To renovate the bathroom, the contractor had to remove the wall behind Ternullo’s bathtub due to extensive water damage. In doing so, the contractor found a hidden room with boxes full of pictures of child sexual exploitation.

Advertisement:

Upon receiving this report, Danvers police secured the apartment and obtained a search warrant. Danvers police detectives executed the search warrant with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Crime Scene Services.

Essex County ADA Ann Marie Gochis requested $500,000 cash bail and that Ternullo remain under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with children under 18, and not use the internet if he posts bail.

Judge Randy Chapman set bail at $10,000 and imposed the conditions requested by the Commonwealth.

The defendant is represented by Attorney Mark Dewan. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 7, 2022.