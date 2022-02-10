Crime FBI seeks public’s help catching ‘Route 91 Bandit’ who allegedly robbed 11 New England banks The man is said to have robbed banks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The FBI is asking for the public’s helping catching the Route 91 Bandit who they say has robbed 11 banks across New England on Route 91. Photo courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in catching a bank robber they are calling the “Route 91 Bandit.” They say he has robbed at least 11 banks along Route 91 across New England.

The suspect is a white man between 5’6” and 5’8” who has a medium build. He has blue eyes, light-colored hair, and typically wears a hood or hat and white sneakers. Police believe he drives a new model Nissan sedan.

The FBI said he threatened the use of a firearm during the robberies, and during at least six of the robberies he attempted to enter the vault. They consider him to be armed and dangerous.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a news release.

The Boston Division of the FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the Route 91 Bandit’s identification, arrest, and conviction.

The Route 91 Bandit is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

September 9, 2021, at approx. 10:21 a.m., Arrha Credit Union, 63 Park Ave., West Springfield, MA

September 20, 2021, at approx. 11:50 a.m., American Eagle Credit Union 201 Elm St., Enfield, CT

October 4, 2021, at approx.4:50 p.m., People’s United Bank, 479 Canal Street, Brattleboro, VT

October 15, 2021, at approx. 10:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 2 North Road, East Windsor, CT

October 22, 2021, at approx. 11:45 a.m., Webster Bank, 637 Main Street, Somers, CT

November 5, 2021, at approx. 3:18 p.m., Workers Credit Union, 107 Tower Road, Athol, MA

November 19, 2021, at approx. 4:42 p.m., Liberty Bank, 27 Dale Road, Avon, CT

November 20, 2021, at approx. 8:46 a.m., Savings Bank of Walpole, 400 West Street, Keene, NH

December 16, 2021, at approx. 11:48 a.m., Greenfield Cooperative Bank, 176 Avenue A, Montague, MA

January 6, 2022, at approx. 10:50 a.m., Keystone Bank, 122 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT

January 27, 2022, at approx. 5:52 p.m., Franklin First Federal Credit Union, 57 Newton Street, Greenfield, MA

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.