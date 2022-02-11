Crime A man lunged at an MBTA bus driver with a knife after refusing to wear a mask, police say Police are now looking to identify and find the suspect. The suspect. MBTA Transit Police

A man threatened and then lunged at an MBTA bus driver with a knife last Friday after the operator told him to wear a mask while on the bus, according to transit police.

The driver wasn’t stabbed or injured, and police are now looking to identify and locate the suspect.

The incident occurred at about 8:50 p.m. after the man boarded the bus near Boston Medical Center.

“The male subject ignored the (driver’s) request and proceeded to speak on his cellular telephone,” police said in a release. “According to the operator the subject was apparently so troubled by the request to don a mask he was telling the person on the other end of the call about it in unpleasant terms. At some point the male subject approached the operator and stated ‘Shut the f*** up’ or he would ‘stab’ him.”

After this threat is when the man showed the knife and attempted to assault the driver, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact transit police detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.