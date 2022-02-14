Crime BPD recovers 50 dirt bikes and ATVs in Roslindale The bikes were recovered in a self-storage unit Feb. 4. Boston Police Department

Members of the Boston Police Auto Theft Unit seized approximately 50 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, from a self-storage facility on Feb. 4.

The vehicles were seized in the area of 44 Lochdale Road in Roslindale, according to the Boston Police Department.

The seizures are the product of a coordinated investigation between Seekonk Police Department, Boston Fire Department HAZMAT Unit, and the City of Boston Inspectional Services, along with other specialized units.

According to BPD, the investigation is still ongoing.

It is unclear if the bikes found included bikes stolen in Seekonk two days prior. MotorSports Nation reported the theft of several dirt bikes Feb. 2

Coordinated Investigation Leads to the Recovery of Approximately 50 Dirt Bikes and ATVs in Roslindale https://t.co/Wb9bi6CvZW pic.twitter.com/mvetcMq5Do — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2022