Crime Cambridge man arrested for reportedly breaking into home and holding man at gunpoint The suspect allegedly was attempting to get the victim to pay back a debt.

A 19-year-old Cambridge man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly broke into another man’s home and held him at gunpoint in an attempt to get the man to pay back a debt.

Ahmed Farsab has been charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license and home invasion, along with possession and drug trafficking charges.

Cambridge police said their investigation indicates that Farsab came into the victim’s home on Prospect Street through a window. Farsab then threatened the victim with a gun to try to get the victim to pay a debt the victim owed Farsab.

Police said the victim was able to escape and call police from a nearby business. Police responded and got a description of Farsab.

Police said they soon found a driver who they believed to be Farsab and stopped him at the intersection of Cambridge and Elm Street before positively identifying him.

While conducting a search of Farsab, officers said they recovered a loaded, illegal firearm, along with cash, multiple phones, bags of pills and marijuana, and several stolen identities. Farsab was taken into custody and his car was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Police said they obtained a search warrant and searched Farsab’s vehicle. They said they recovered multiple cell phones, zip lock bags and plastic packaging materials, digital scales, methamphetamine, and other narcotics, as well as property from the victim’s residence.

Farsab is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court soon.