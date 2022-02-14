Crime N.H. man charged after police find 2 children in a room with over 100 needles The Manchester man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges, after police say they found him intoxicated in a room with two children and over 100 needles.

Raymond Punturieri, 33, has been charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest.

According to Manchester police, on Feb. 10 around 5:10 a.m., they were dispatched to 141 West St. for a report of a child needing medical attention. When they arrived, no one answered the door, but officers could hear a child inside.



Due to concern for the child, police said, they forced their way in. Inside, they found a man, who was later identified as Punturieri, sitting on a bed with two young children.

In the room, police said, they found over 100 needles on the nightstand, floor, and on the bed where Punturieri and the children were sitting. They also found other drug paraphernalia in the room.

Police said they determined that Punturieri had made the call to police, but when they arrived at the house he was talking incoherently and was unable to give police any information. The children were taken from the room and sent to a local hospital.

Police said they also received a report that there had been a domestic violence incident with a woman at that residence earlier that night, and they found that Punturieri had a warrant out for his arrest from another police department.

Punturieri is being held without bail.

Manchester police ask that if you have any information about this incident that you call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.