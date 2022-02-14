Crime R.I. toddler dies after ingesting fentanyl; Mother, boyfriend, and friend charged with murder The mother's boyfriend and friend were making fentanyl in the apartment where the toddler and his two older brothers were living. The house at 269 Sales Ave. in Pawtucket, where the toddler was found unresponsive in December. (Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff)

Jachkeilin Guzman Trinidad Jr., of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was just two years old when he died of fentanyl intoxication on Dec. 10, 2021.

Now, his mother, 26-year-old Jessaline Andrade, her boyfriend, 31-year-old Stephano Castro, and their friend, 33-year-old Yara Chum, are all charged with his murder, The Boston Globe reported.

According to the Globe, an affidavit said that Jachkeilin had gone down for a nap on a mattress he shared with his 5-year-old and 8-year-old older bothers. The 5-year-old went to find Andrade when Jachkeilin didn’t wake up.

Pawtucket emergency services rushed to the home after a 911 call and found Andrade inconsolable, the Globe reported. Jachkeilin was pronounced dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital from fentanyl intoxication after a toxicology report showed the toddler had high levels of fentanyl in his body.

His 8-year-old brother also had fentanyl in his system.

The Globe reported that Castro and Chum, who both have extensive criminal records, were making fentanyl at the residence while the children were in their bedroom.

Andrade is also charged with two counts of neglect for her treatment of her other two sons.

All three were held without bail after their arraignments.

Jachkeilin’s father is currently being held in federal prison in Puerto Rico for drug trafficking.