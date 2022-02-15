Crime Man fatally shot in Quincy Tuesday night Police say they have not identified any suspects.

A man in his 20s has died after he was shot on Taffrail Road in Quincy Tuesday evening, WHDH reported.

Quincy police reported via Twitter that officers responded to a report of shots fired on Taffrail Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the department said, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects have been ID’d at this time, but a witness reports seeing multiple indiv’s fleeing scene on foot.This is an active investigation. We anticipate more details will be released later this evening. MSP is on scene assisting. If you have any info, pls contact QPD or MSP. pic.twitter.com/tCtwXgHNPw — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) February 16, 2022

WHDH-TV reported that the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the man later succumbed to his injuries.

DA & Quincy’s police chief updating us on a shooting. At around 6:30 police were called to the Taffrail Road/ Palmer Street neighborhood to find a young man suffering from gunshot wounds. The DA says he was rushed to the hospital but has since succumbed to his injuries . @7News pic.twitter.com/wuI5kzw4p2 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) February 16, 2022

Quincy police said there are no suspects at this time, but that witnesses report seeing multiple people fleeing the seen on foot.

An investigation into the shooting in ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Quincy police or Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.