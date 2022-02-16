Crime Weymouth High School student killed in deadly Quincy shooting Tuesday night The victim has been identified by his family. He was 17 years old.

A Weymouth High School student has been identified by his family as the person who died in a shooting that happened in Quincy Tuesday night, WCVB reports.

Nathan Paul, 17, was reportedly the person shot on Taffrail Road in Quincy’s Germantown Point neighborhood.

Quincy police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m., and that they found the victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

WCVB reports that police said the victim was shot inside a car which then drove away and crashed nearby at the intersection of Palmer Street and Yardarm Lane.

A Weymouth family is devastated after Nathan Paul, a senior and athlete at Weymouth High School, was shot and killed in the Germantown Housing Development in Quincy last night. Family says he was looking to go to Quincy College. Horrific tragedy. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/Wq0xd1yzMf — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) February 16, 2022

Gregory Paul, Nathan’s father, reportedly told WCVB that he does not know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Advertisement:

“Whoever did this to my son, he did not deserve to die like that. He’s a very smart kid. He’s good at school, good at sports. Whoever did this, turn yourself in,” Gregory Paul told WCVB.

While WCVB said authorities have not confirmed Nathan Paul as the victim, they said the superintendent of Weymouth Public Schools released a statement confirming the death of a Weymouth High School student.

So far, police have not identified the shooter, though they said witnesses told them they saw multiple people fleeing the scene of the shooting on foot.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Paul family.

“Nathan, you were a teammate to me and I am grateful I knew you as a person, you were real, funny and just a great guy,” the organizer of the GoFundMe wrote.