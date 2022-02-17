Crime A man allegedly assaulted a woman near a Stoneham pond after an argument over her dogs, police say The woman was allegedly hit "at least once in the face," police said. People walk through Middlesex Fells Reservation on Dec. 4. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A 49-year-old woman was hit in the face by a man near Spot Pond in Stoneham on Wednesday afternoon after an argument over her dogs apparently escalated to assault, police said Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded around 4:15 p.m. to a report of an assault and battery near the pond, which sits inside the Middlesex Fells Reservation, David Procopio, a department spokesman, wrote in an email.

Through an investigation, troopers determined the woman, a Woburn resident, was walking her dogs in the reservation and was struck “at least once in the face by a man near the land bridge at Spot Pond,” Procopio wrote.

Police reported the incident as having happened in Winchester, although the pond itself is in the reservation’s eastern portion in Stoneham.

“The assault occurred during an altercation between the victim and the suspect over the woman’s dogs,” Procopio wrote. “The man continued on the path while the victim was assisted out of the woods by a good Samaritan.”

The woman refused medical treatment at the scene but told authorities she would seek assistance on her own, according to Procopio.

The suspect had not been identified as of early Thursday afternoon.

“He is described as a white male, in his 40s or 50s, of average height and build, with salt-and-pepper hair,” Procopio wrote. “He may have been jogging on the path at the time of the altercation.”

Troopers from the State Police Medford barracks are conducting the investigation, he wrote.