Crime Authorities asking for public’s help after dead dog left on ARL property The dog was believed to have suffered from "severe malnutrition," officials said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a dead, emaciated dog was reportedly dumped at the Animal Rescue League’s Dedham location.

The dog was originally found in late October, and authorities have been following leads and investigating, but now the ARL is now asking for the public’s assistance in the case, the organization said in a media alert.

The dog, said to be a young adult Pitbull-type, was found by an employee on Oct. 25. A necropsy showed the dog had “severe malnutrition,” officials said.

Surveillance footage showed that around 11:17 p.m. on Oct. 23, an SUV went into the ARL campus and someone in the car dumped the dog’s body on a walkway before leaving. Authorities believe the vehicle was a Nissan Rogue.

“In my line of work I’ve seen a lot of animal cruelty cases but a dog left here on our property is really bizarre, it’s a new one on me, it’s a new one for anyone who’s been at the league for a while,” ARL Director of Law Enforcement Joseph King said, according to Boston 25. “This is really unusual.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call ARL Law Enforcement at 617-470-4266 x110 or email [email protected]. People can also contact Dedham Police Detective Kevin Mahoney at 781-751-9301, or by emailing [email protected]