Crime Watch: Dartmouth police video shows man punching and shattering car window The man appears to be yelling angrily at whoever is in the driver's seat of the car.

A video posted by the Dartmouth Police Department Monday shows disturbing footage of what they say is a road rage incident in which a suspect punched a car window, smashing the glass.

This man was reportedly in a road rage incident where he punched and shattered a car window. – Falmouth Police Department

The video is taken from the driver’s seat of a car, seemingly by the victim. Though there is no sound for the video, it shows a white man with a beard and dark hair wearing a dark peacoat, who appears to be angry and yelling at the driver from just outside the car door.

Within a few seconds, the angry man points behind the car with his right hand, and then punches the car window, smashing the glass, with his left.

You can watch the video on the Dartmouth Police Department Facebook page.

Dartmouth police said they shared the video in an attempt to identify the angry man because he was involved in a road rage incident.

According to their Facebook account, the man was quickly identified, though police have not publicly released his name.