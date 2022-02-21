Crime Worcester man arrested after reportedly trying to break into tiger cages at Franklin Park Zoo The suspect said he was simply "very interested in tigers." Zoo attendees visit the tiger exhibit at Franklin Park Zoo in 2020. AP Photo/Steven Senne

A Worcester man was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly scaled multiple fences in an attempt to break into the tiger enclosure at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said 24-year-old Matthew Abraham was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

State Police were called to the zoo around 9 a.m. after security at the zoo had detained Abraham. Zoo officials told WCVB that zoo staff had spotted him in a non-public area near the tiger enclosure around 8:45 p.m. They said he was climbing a fence at the time and moved away when they saw him.

State police said their investigation indicated that Abraham had climbed over multiple fences, ignoring many signs advising the public to stay out of the area, in his attempt to get to the tiger, a Bengal mix named Anala.

When questioned by a trooper as to his motive, Abraham said he was just very interested in tigers, according to state police.

Security at the zoo had gotten Abraham out before he could actually enter the tiger enclosure. He was unharmed.

Boston emergency services were called, and they determined him to be mentally competent. Abraham refused further medical care.

In a later interview with WCVB, Abraham, who the news channel said is a biology student at Worcester State University, gave conflicting and bizarre statements.

The news channel reported that he told them the whole incident was a misunderstanding, and that he thought the zoo was open despite not paying admission. He also said he never meant to get close to the tiger.

“You see, there’s this thing called the eye of the tiger,” he told WCVB. “See, the eye of the tiger is the most dangerous thing you’ll ever see in your whole life.”

When asked by reporter Todd Kazakiewich whether he meant to get close enough to see the tiger’s eye, he said yes.

“They say that the soul is visible through the eye,” he said.

Abraham also claimed the gates to the zoo were open and that that is how he entered the zoo.

Abraham will soon be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.