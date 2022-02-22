Crime Worcester man who allegedly tried to break into Franklin Park Zoo tiger enclosure ordered to stay away from zoo Matthew Abraham was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Tuesday. Zoo attendees visit the tiger exhibit at Franklin Park Zoo in 2020. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Matthew Abraham, 24, who is alleged to have tried to break into the Franklin Park Zoo tiger enclosure Monday morning, was arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

The judge ordered Abraham to stay away from the zoo while the case is pending, The Boston Globe reported.

According to State Police, Abraham climbed over several fences and ignored signage saying he was in a non-public area to get near the tigers. He was confronted and detained by zoo security until police arrived, and neither he nor the tiger were harmed.

Police said he was evaluated by Boston EMS and determined to be mentally competent. He reportedly told police he was simply “very interested in tigers.”

Later on Monday, Abraham, who is reportedly a biology student at Worcester State University, gave a bizarre and conflicting interview to WBZ-TV. The news channel reported that he told them the zoo gates were open, that he didn’t realize he was trespassing, and that he wasn’t trying to get close to the tigers.

During the interview, he also said he was trying to get close enough to see “the eye of the tiger.”

Abraham pled not guilty to misdemeanor trespassing and breaking and entering charges and was released on personal recognizance bail, according to the Globe.