Crime Littleton police ask for help finding puppies stolen during armed robbery “We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner." Littleton police released this photo of the two puppies allegedly stolen during an armed robbery in January. Littleton Police Department

Littleton police are asking for the public’s help in finding two puppies authorities say were stolen during an armed robbery last month.

The two dogs and personal belongings were taken during the Jan. 17 robbery in a parking lot on Constitution Avenue, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us,” Police Chief Matthew Pinard said in the press release.

Authorities have made one arrest, but their investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the puppies is asked to call police at 978-540-2300.