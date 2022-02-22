Crime Man accused of abducting woman after she left Boston bar seeks medical release from jail Prosecutors, who have grown weary of Victor Pena’s bizarre behavior, say his "release would pose a danger to any vulnerable woman he encounters." Victor Pena, left, was arraigned on kidnapping charges at the Charlestown Division of the Boston Municipal Court in Charlestown in January 2019.





Victor M. Pena has been jailed without bond for three years, after an intense search for a woman who disappeared after leaving a downtown bar led police to his Charlestown apartment, where the woman had been held for three days. Now, Pena is seeking immediate release for medical treatment for tumors, according to a defense motion filed last week.

It was the latest twist in the sensational case. Last September, with witness and exhibit lists complete and jurors ready to be seated for trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Pena fired his private lawyer because he refused to defend the case by saying the victim was a prostitute, which was a baseless claim, according to court filings.

And last month, Pena fought with and fired his subsequent defense lawyers, who were appointed from the Committee for Public Counsel Services, claiming that lead counsel was a “puppet” paid by police to kill him in his cell, court records show. Pena’s trial, which had been rescheduled to May, is now delayed until June. Associate Justice Anthony M. Campo is contemplating his ruling on the request for medical release.

