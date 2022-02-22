Crime Police search for N.H. woman who allegedly left her dead dog in a trash bag behind a hotel Keryn Lynch, 37, faces an unlawful activities charge.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are actively looking for 37-year-old Keryn Lynch, who is wanted for allegedly leaving her dead dog in a trash bag behind a hotel.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Manchester police said they responded to the Fairfield Inn on South Porter Street after someone found a trash bag that appeared to have an animal inside.

Police said the caller told them she had been walking her dog when the dog became interested in a trash bag on the side of the road behind the hotel. She saw a tail sticking out of the bag and called police.

Police said they opened the bag and found the body of a dog.

Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch, and through their investigation, they determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel.

Lynch faces an unlawful activities charge.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident or Lynch’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.