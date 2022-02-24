Crime N.H. couple fought off hatchet-wielding man who broke into their bedroom The man reportedly asked the couple, "How do you want to die?"

A Litchfield, New Hampshire, couple reportedly fought off a hatchet-wielding man who broke into their bedroom on Tuesday.

The man was later identified as Ian Morris, 24, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, according to reporting by WBZ.

The couple had already gone to sleep when they realized Morris was standing in their bedroom doorway just before midnight, according to court documents.

Morris then asked the couple, “How do you want to die?”

At first, the couple thought it might’ve been a prank. However, after Morris asked the male resident to go outside and he refused, Morris allegedly struck the man with the blunt end of the hatchet.

Amid the struggle, the female resident was able to grab the hatchet and a knife that had fallen from Morris’s hands.

Officers arrived shortly after to find the male resident bleeding from his face.

Morris is charged with attempted murder, burglary, and kidnapping. His arraignment was waived, and he is currently being held until a future bail hearing.