Crime Sting operation results in 6 arrests for soliciting prostitution All of the men arrested were from Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts State Police sting operation in Revere intended to reduce demand for prostitution in the state has resulted in the arrests of six Massachusetts men.

Mohamed Hossain, 30, of Braintree; Joewy Gonzalez Villanueva, 37, of Revere; Cristhian Reyes, 27, of Lawrence; Daniel Eaton, 38, of Melrose; Jesus Anyosa, 44, of Saugus; and John Fornoh, 26, of Lynn, have all been arrested and charged with soliciting sexual conduct for a fee.

State Police said that officers posed as escorts and a fake hotel online and got the men to agree to a commercial sex agreement. The men were arrested as they arrived at the fake hotel.

Advertisement:

“Massachusetts State Police and its local and federal law enforcement partners are committed to the apprehension of perpetrators of sexual exploitation and the safe recovery of victims of sex trafficking,” State Police said in a news release.