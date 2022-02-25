Crime Pedestrian killed in hit and run car crash in Woburn The crash happened on Montvale Avenue.

The victim of a hit and run crash in Woburn Thursday has reportedly died.

Woburn police wrote on Facebook that a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Montvale Avenue and Everett Street.

According to WCVB, the crash was reported at 7:15 p.m., and video footage from the scene showed objects strewn across the road, including the shoe.

WCVB reported that the driver fled the scene after the crash, but that police believe they have located the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No further information has been released.