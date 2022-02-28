Crime Suspect in Medford hit-and-run turns himself in The 22-year-old woman he allegedly struck is still at Massachusetts General Hospital in serious condition.

A male suspect involved in a Medford hit-and-run that seriously injured a 22-year-old woman turned himself in to police Sunday evening.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was exiting a rideshare vehicle with her boyfriend and was hit by a passing car, according to a statement from Medford police. The young woman was then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where she remains in serious condition, police said.

The vehicle that allegedly hit the young woman is in the possession of police, according to the statement.

Medford police are not releasing the man’s name yet, as he has not been officially charged. However, the statement said charges will be sought as the investigation continues.