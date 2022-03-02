Watch: Retail employee pepper sprayed during shoplifting incident

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A TJ Maxx employee was pepper sprayed in the face while trying to stop a shoplifter in Newton, according to police.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, police told Boston 25 News. A woman walked into the store and allegedly took two purses and a hoodie before walking out. Both purses were by Balenciaga.
As the employee attempted to stop the woman, she was pepper sprayed, police said. The incident was caught on video.
“When someone uses force and violence, [uses] the chemical spray, then it becomes a robbery,” Lt. Bruce Apotheker told the news station.
Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman or the person she was with.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.