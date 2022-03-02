Crime Watch: Retail employee pepper sprayed during shoplifting incident "When someone uses force and violence ... then it becomes a robbery."

A TJ Maxx employee was pepper sprayed in the face while trying to stop a shoplifter in Newton, according to police.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday, police told Boston 25 News. A woman walked into the store and allegedly took two purses and a hoodie before walking out. Both purses were by Balenciaga.

As the employee attempted to stop the woman, she was pepper sprayed, police said. The incident was caught on video.

“When someone uses force and violence, [uses] the chemical spray, then it becomes a robbery,” Lt. Bruce Apotheker told the news station.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the woman or the person she was with.

WATCH: A TJ Maxx employee in Newton is sprayed with mace while attempting to stop someone from stealing.



Police are searching for the woman in the grey sweatshirt as she’s now facing robbery charges.



The message police have for retail employees tonight on @7News. pic.twitter.com/H24xqRnzCn — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 2, 2022