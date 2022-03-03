Salisbury man who allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog for killing his duck held without bail

Newsletter Signup
A Salisbury man who reportedly shot his neighbor’s dog after the dog killed his duck is being held without bail after a dangerousness hearing for charges related to the incident.
Jacob Dow, 28, is charged with malicious killing or injury to a domestic animal, two counts of animal cruelty, misleading a police investigation, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and improper storage of a firearm.
Dow’s relatives have also been charged in relation to the incident.
Donald Dow, 29, of Salisbury, was arraigned for misleading a police investigation, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.
Bail for Donald Dow was set at $1500. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and surrender all firearms and FID cards.
George Dow, 77, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was arraigned for misleading a police investigation. He was released on the condition that he has no contact with the victim and surrenders all firearms and FID cards.
The charges stem from a sad and strange incident that occurred last week.
According to NBC 10 Boston, Salisbury resident Emily Meatty’s 4-year-old daughter accidentally let the family’s two dogs out, and the dogs ran to Dow’s home nearby where he keeps ducks.
Meattey said she heard a gunshot. Then, one of the dogs, named Grizzly, came back, but Zoe, a Siberian husky, did not.
“I was right in front of their house when I heard the gun go off. I heard a squeal-type yelp, and that was it,” Meattey told NBC Boston.
At first, Dow denied killing the dog.
“That was the hardest part. We continued to look when they knew Zoe was already dead,” Meattey told the news channel.
According to court documents, Zoe was not just shot, but was also strangled.
A few days later, Meattey told NBC Boston, she found out Zoe had attacked one of Dow’s ducks. She said her dog had wandered into the yard once before, and she was warned to make sure it did not happen again.
She said that even if Dow was within his rights when the shot was fired, she doesn’t understand why he lied about killing Zoe.
“They just decided to take it into their own hands and bury her like she wasn’t somebody’s pet, like she didn’t belong to anybody. And she belonged to us,” Meattey told NBC Boston.
