A man stabbed at Downtown Crossing station last month has died

A man who was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station last month has died from his injuries.
Jaquan Rowell, 29, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, according to transit police.
He was stabbed following a verbal dispute the night of Feb. 7, police said. Responding officers found Rowell suffering from the wound around 10 p.m., and he was transported to a nearby hospital.
The following day, police arrested Anthony Nguyen, 47, of Boston, and, at the time, charged him with assault with intent to murder. The incident remains under investigation, police said Friday.
