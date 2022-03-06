Crime Police search for suspects who reportedly stole $10,000 Rolex from Brookline jeweler The group of three called ahead to see if the store had a specific watch that they wanted.

Brookline police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole a $10,000 Rolex watch from a jeweler, the police department announced.

The suspects entered Village Watch Center on Washington Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They had called ahead to confirm the jeweler had a 1998 men’s Rolex Oyster two-tone white face watch, the department wrote.

Once the group was shown the watch, police reported, they allegedly grabbed it and ran.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brookline police.