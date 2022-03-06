Police search for suspects who reportedly stole $10,000 Rolex from Brookline jeweler

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Brookline police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole a $10,000 Rolex watch from a jeweler, the police department announced.
The suspects entered Village Watch Center on Washington Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
They had called ahead to confirm the jeweler had a 1998 men’s Rolex Oyster two-tone white face watch, the department wrote.
Once the group was shown the watch, police reported, they allegedly grabbed it and ran.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brookline police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.