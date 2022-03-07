Body found in the woods in Paxton identified, being investigated as a homicide

Newsletter Signup
The body of a man that was found in the woods in Paxton has been identified as 29-year-old Ernest Appiah, of Worcester.
His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Appiah’s body was found just before 7 a.m. on March 5 after a resident called 911 to report a body about 25 feet into the wooded area off the Asnebumskit Road, the DA’s office said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Appiah’s death a homicide.
An investigation into Appiah’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Detectives at 508-832-9124.
