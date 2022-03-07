Crime Police: Driver was drunk when she seriously injured pedestrian and left the scene in Dracut The accident happened on Saturday night on Lakeview Avenue, police said. Dracut police on scene of motor vehicle/pedestrian crash. Dracut Police Department

A man, 61, is in serious condition after being struck by a motor vehicle driven by an alleged drunken driver on Lakeview Avenue Saturday night.

The driver in a Ford Taurus allegedly didn’t stop after the crash and kept going until the vehicle crashed a second time, after which police were able to make an arrest, according to Boston 25.

Police arrested Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsboro, who was driving the Taurus, and charged her with operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injuries, the news station reported. Her arraignment was set for Monday.