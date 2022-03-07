Crime Rockland man gets life sentence in murder of his estranged wife Allen Warner, at his arraignment in Plymouth District Court, Sept. 26, 2018. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe





PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of beating, stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, who later died at the hospital, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Allen Warner, 51, of Rockland, was convicted on Friday of first-degree murder and other charges in the Sept. 24, 2018 death of Shana Warner in Marshfield.

On that date, Marshfield police received two calls reporting that a vehicle was off the road and a carjacking or domestic violence incident was occurring, authorities said. Shana Warner then called 911 to report that her husband had followed her and jumped in her car, and that she was injured. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The medical examiner determined that the victim died of blunt force injuries and that she was stabbed six times and shot once.

A family photo of Shana Warner.

Allen Warner was apprehended the next day.

His attorney at trial questioned witness identification of his client as the victim’s assailant.

“Shana Warner’s death was not in vain, and I hope that her family can find some solace knowing that justice has been done,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement.