Crime Dracut police want help identifying a car they believe was involved in a shooting The shooting happened in February. Dracut police believe that this black Lexus with front-end damage may have been involved in a February shooting. Dracut Police Department

Dracut police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car they believe was involved in a shooting on Lakeview Avenue.

Police said that on Sunday, Feb. 20, around 2:30 p.m., they were called to 1132 Lakeview Ave. for a report of gunshots.

Dracut police believe that this black Lexus with front-end damage may have been involved in a February shooting. – Dracut Police Department

When they arrived, police said they found a 22-year-old Dracut man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital.

Police said they searched the area around the shooting at that time, but didn’t find anyone.

Dracut police believe that this black Lexus with front-end damage may have been involved in a February shooting. – Dracut Police Department

However, during their investigation, they identified a black Lexus with damage to its front passenger side that showed up on many different security cameras around Dracut around the time of the shooting. Police noted the driver was driving erratically and at high speed.

Advertisement:

Police believe the occupants of the Lexus may have been involved in the shooting.

Dracut police believe that this black Lexus with front-end damage may have been involved in a February shooting. – Dracut Police Department

Police do not believe this incident was random, or that there is danger to members of the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident, and anyone who believes they recognize the vehicle, is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.