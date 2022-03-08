Crime Police find meth lab in the woods in Norton The site is in a wooded area off South Washington Street. Norton Police Department

Norton police detectives discovered what appeared to be a clandestine meth lab in a wooded area in town Monday afternoon.

The detectives were searching the area off South Washington Street around 2 p.m. looking for a possible homeless encampment, but instead discovered a “plastic tote containing bottles of chemicals, among other items,” according to a release from the department.

At the time, no one was near the site, police said.

The Department of Environmental Protection, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement team, and the Norton Fire Department were all notified of the discovery and responded to the scene.

According to the Norton Police Department, crews were at the scene for about five hours and the chemicals were tested and properly disposed of.

The matter remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Norton Police Detective Division.