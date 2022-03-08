Crime Tewksbury police warn of slew of robberies in multiple towns Tewksbury has experienced two robberies on Main Street in just the last few days.

Tewksbury police are investigating a parking lot robbery they say is similar to recent robberies reported in other towns.

Police said they were called to the parking lot outside Walmart on Main Street around 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4 for a report of a robbery.

They spoke to a man who said he was approached in the parking lot by a woman and man he didn’t know who started a brief conversation.

The woman handed the victim a small amount of cash and some jewelry she said was a gift before grabbing a gold chain and pendant the victim was wearing and running off, police said.

The man and woman drove away from the parking lot in a blue, four-door Mazda hatchback police believe might be a Mazda CX-5.

A man and a woman who robbed a man in the parking lot of the Walmart on Main Street in Tewksbury on Friday were reportedly driving this car. – Tewksbury Police Department

Police said the stolen gold chain and pendant are 24 karat gold, and estimated to be worth a significant amount.

They said they are investigating whether this robbery is connected to similar robberies recently reported in Middleton, Walpole, Attleboro, and Westbrook, Maine.

This robbery was the first of two robberies to happen on Main Street in Tewksbury in just the last few days.

On Monday around 1:25 p.m., Tewksbury police reponded to a report of an unarmed robbery at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St.

Police said a man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. No injuries were reported.

Tewksbury police say the man pictured above robbed a bank on Main Street on Monday. – Tewksbury Police Department

Due to its proximity to the bank, the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School had students and staff shelter in place as a precaution, and a uniformed police officer was stationed at the school.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 40 years old, who wore a black jacket, gray baseball hat, and glasses.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot on Main Street near March Street.

Tewksbury police say the man pictured above robbed a bank on Main Street on Monday. – Tewksbury Police Department

Several officers and K-9 units searched the area around the bank at the time of the robbery, but did not find anyone

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call them at 978-851-7373. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 978-851-0175 or at [email protected]