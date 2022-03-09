Crime Man faces charges after reportedly trying to climb Green Monster pole The man told police he just likes climbing as a hobby. A construction worker walks past some stored outdoor seating on Lansdowne St by the wall of Fenway Park near the Green Monster. File Photo

A man is facing trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Wednesday after he attempted to climb a pole on the Green Monster at Fenway Park overnight.

Boston 25 News reported that Boston police got a call around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning saying that there was a break-in at 82 Lansdowne St.

A man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white sneakers had gotten out of a car and was trying to climb up a metal pole that was part of the Green Monster, a police report says, according to the news station.

Police said in the report that when they arrived, they found a car matching the description they were given by Fenway security with three people inside.

The report says that a man in the back seat admitted to being the person who tried to climb the pole, Boston 25 News reported. It said that he told police he did not go into the park, but merely climbed onto a table and then an awning 12 feet off the ground simply because he likes climbing as a hobby.

Boston 25 News reported that Fenway security believed the man had not entered the park, and that they would send police a video they had of the incident.

The man, whose name and age were not released, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.